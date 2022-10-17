Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1,347.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

