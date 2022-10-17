Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

