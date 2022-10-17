NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

NMIH stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 33.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in NMI by 56.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NMI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in NMI by 25.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

