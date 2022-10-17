NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

