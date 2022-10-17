Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 22,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,349,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 41.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

