Orca Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,864.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
