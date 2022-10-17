Orca Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,864.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

