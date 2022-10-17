Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

