Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 3,227.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

