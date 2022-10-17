Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $748,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,580,000 after buying an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after buying an additional 103,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods Price Performance

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNFI opened at $37.28 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.