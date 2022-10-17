Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $809,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $19,058,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $15,965,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

