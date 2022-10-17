Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity

AAON Price Performance

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,106 in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.22 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.