Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Covetrus by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.20.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

