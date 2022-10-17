Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,100 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

