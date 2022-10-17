Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

