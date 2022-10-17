PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 2.2 %

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

