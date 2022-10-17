Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 148 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $248.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

