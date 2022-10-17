Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,552 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

