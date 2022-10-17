Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

