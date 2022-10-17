Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WM opened at $154.73 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.