Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $111.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.