Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

