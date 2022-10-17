Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 912 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

