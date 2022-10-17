Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $42.29 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

