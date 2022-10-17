Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

American International Group stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.