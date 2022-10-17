Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

