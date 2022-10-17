Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

