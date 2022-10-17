Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.91 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

