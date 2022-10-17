Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $232.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.76.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

