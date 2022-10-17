Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $229.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.94. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $424.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

