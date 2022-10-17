Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $580,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $736.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.12 and a 200 day moving average of $646.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $761.04.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

