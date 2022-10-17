Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.52.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.