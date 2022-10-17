Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Barclays by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays Stock Down 2.0 %

Barclays stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

