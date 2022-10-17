Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $145.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

