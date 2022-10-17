Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

