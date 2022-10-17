Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 5.7 %

LAD stock opened at $207.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.64 and a 12 month high of $366.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.06.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

