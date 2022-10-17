Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dover by 85.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 43.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 48.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $119.58 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

