Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

