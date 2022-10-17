Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 7.1 %

SITE stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

