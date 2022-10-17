Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE SF opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

