Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,135 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

