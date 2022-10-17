Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,086 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

