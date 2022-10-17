Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $850.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

