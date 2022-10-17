Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.