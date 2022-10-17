Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

