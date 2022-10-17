Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $213.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

