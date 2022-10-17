Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,618.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

