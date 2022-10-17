Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

