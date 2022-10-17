Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in National Grid by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 1.3 %

National Grid Company Profile

NGG stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.