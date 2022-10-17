Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 29,721 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,911,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,894,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYEM opened at $16.61 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

