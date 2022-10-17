Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 329 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in IQVIA by 85.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $173.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average of $215.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

